United States:
CFTC Crypto Chess?
29 October 2021
Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP
Acting Chairman Behnam put the CFTC front and center in the
crypto conversation during his nomination hearing today before the
Senate Agriculture Committee. He noted that (1) digital
assets subject to CFTC enforcement jurisdiction cover at least 60
percent of the market; (2) recent CFTC actions regarding crypto
were the "tip of the iceberg"; and (3) the CFTC was
ready, willing, and able to be the "primary cop on the
beat" for crypto if Congress wanted to give the CFTC authority
to monitor and regulate the crypto spot markets. As crypto
continues to grow, the regulators continue to search out and define
their respective roles. Given Acting Chairman Behnam's
statements, one can expect that the public will be hearing more
from the CFTC on crypto in the near future.
