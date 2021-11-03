United States:
Spotlight On LIBOR Transition
03 November 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
n this installment of our Finance Forum Focus Series, Cadwalader
partners Lary Stromfeld and Jeffrey Nagle discuss the latest LIBOR
transition developments, including:
- The deadlines for the rest of 2021 (and beyond) and a
discussion of the ramifications for Q4 2021;
- Various rates in the market; and
- Legislative solutions, including the statute enacted in New
York and Federal legislation currently pending.
Visit Cadwalader.com for more information.
originally aired in video format*
