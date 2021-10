ARTICLE

This second episode is designed to support your ongoing efforts toward an orderly transition away from LIBOR by year end-2021. We discuss perspectives from the following regions: The United Kingdom: UK definition of "conduct risk"; UK regulators and legislative solutions; Europe: a comparison between EU member states; possible EU solutions and next steps; Hong Kong and APAC: IBOR transition in HK; a comparison between HK and other regions; a view from Japan and Singapore; US: Statements by banking regulators on stopping LIBOR issuances this year; NY State LIBOR legislation; Federal LIBOR legislation status; ARRC adoption of CME forward-looking Term SOFR and related statements.

