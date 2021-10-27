United States:
FDIC Adopts Amendments To Real Estate Lending Standards
27 October 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
The FDIC adopted amendments that will incorporate
the October 2020 revised community bank
leverage ratio rule with the Interagency Guidelines for Real Estate
Lending Policies.
As previously covered, the amendments will allow
qualifying community banking organizations and other insured
financial institutions to calculate the ratio of loans that exceed
the supervisory loan-to-value limits "using tier 1 capital
plus the appropriate allowance for credit losses in the
denominator."
The FDIC stated that the amendments were adopted without any
changes from the June 2021 proposal and will go into effect 30 days
after their publication in the Federal Register.
Primary Sources
- FIL-71-2021 - Final Rulemaking to Amend the Real
Estate Lending Standards
- FDIC Final Rule: Real Estate Lending
Standards
