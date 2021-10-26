A FINRA proposal to extend a pilot program that governs the review of "clearly erroneous transactions" in exchange-listed securities under FINRA Rule 11892 was published in the Federal Register. The extension would move the expiration date from October 20, 2021, to April 20, 2022. Comments on the proposed extension must be submitted by November 12, 2021.

