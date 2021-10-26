United States:
Comment Deadline Set For FINRA Extension Of Pilot Program On Clearly Erroneous Transactions
26 October 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
A FINRA proposal to extend a pilot program that
governs the review of "clearly erroneous transactions" in
exchange-listed securities under FINRA Rule
11892 was published in the Federal Register. The
extension would move the expiration date from October 20, 2021, to
April 20, 2022. Comments on the proposed extension must be
submitted by November 12, 2021.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from United States
LIBOR End Dates Confirmed
Mayer Brown
The administrator for LIBOR and other inter-bank offered rates, ICE Benchmark Administration ("IBA"), confirmed on March 5, 2021 its previously announced dates for LIBOR cessation.
"Racing" To The IBOR Transition Finish Line
Mayer Brown
Since publication of our Eye on IBOR Transition article in the Winter 2020 issue of the Mayer Brown Structured Finance Bulletin, IBOR transition activity has accelerated significantly, in large part due to (a) the effectiveness on 25 January 2021
UDAAP Round Up: 2021 Update
Mayer Brown
Welcome to the second edition of the UDAAP Round-Up. This newsletter is designed to provide you with a periodic resource to stay abreast of federal activities regarding the prohibition on unfair...