United States: Comment Deadline Set For FINRA Extension Of Pilot Program On Clearly Erroneous Transactions

A FINRA proposal to extend a pilot program that governs the review of "clearly erroneous transactions" in exchange-listed securities under FINRA Rule 11892 was published in the Federal Register . The extension would move the expiration date from October 20, 2021, to April 20, 2022. Comments on the proposed extension must be submitted by November 12, 2021.

