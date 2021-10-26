FINRA's National Adjudicatory Council revised its Sanctions Guidelines to include Consolidated Audit Trail System ("CAT") reporting violations guidelines. The revisions reflect the transition of audit-trail reporting from the Order Audit Trail System ("OATS") to CAT.
Primary Sources
- FINRA Regulatory Notice 21-37: The National Adjudicatory Council (NAC) Revises the Sanction Guidelines
