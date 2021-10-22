The SEC published in the Federal Register FINRA's proposal to extend the pilot period under FINRA Rule 6121.02 ("Market-wide Circuit Breakers in NMS Stocks") from October 18, 2021, to March 18, 2022.

As previously covered, FINRA filed the proposed extension for immediate effectiveness. The SEC waived the 30-day operative delay and designated the proposal operative upon filing to prevent interruptions in the pilot (which would otherwise have expired in less than 30 days).

Comments may continue to be submitted to the SEC until November 9, 2021.

