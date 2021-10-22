ARTICLE

In this installment of our Finance Forum Focus Series, Cadwalader partners Lary Stromfeld and Jeffrey Nagle discuss the latest LIBOR transition developments, including:

- The deadlines for the rest of 2021 (and beyond) and a discussion of the ramifications for Q4 2021;

- Various rates in the market; and

- Legislative solutions, including the statute enacted in New York and Federal legislation currently pending.

