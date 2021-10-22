United States:
Spotlight On LIBOR Transition (Podcast)
22 October 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
In this installment of our Finance Forum Focus Series,
Cadwalader partners Lary Stromfeld and Jeffrey Nagle discuss the
latest LIBOR transition developments, including:
- The deadlines for the rest of 2021 (and beyond) and a
discussion of the ramifications for Q4 2021;
- Various rates in the market; and
- Legislative solutions, including the statute enacted in New
York and Federal legislation currently pending.
