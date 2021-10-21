United States:
FINRA Publishes 2022 Holiday Schedule For Margin Extensions
21 October 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
FINRA provided member firms with a calendar
schedule to assist firms with required filing submissions in
connection with extensions of time around holidays when exchanges
or banks are closed. The schedule applies to requests for
extensions related to Regulation T ("Credit by Brokers and
Dealers"), SEA Rule
15c3-3 ("Customer protection-reserves and custody of
securities") and FINRA Rule
4210 ("Margin Requirements").
