FINRA provided member firms with a calendar schedule to assist firms with required filing submissions in connection with extensions of time around holidays when exchanges or banks are closed. The schedule applies to requests for extensions related to Regulation T ("Credit by Brokers and Dealers"), SEA Rule 15c3-3 ("Customer protection-reserves and custody of securities") and FINRA Rule 4210 ("Margin Requirements").

