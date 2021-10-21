The Cabinet Regulatory Tracker is a list of effective dates and comment deadlines. Click on the links below to view deadlines from October 16, 2021, to October 31, 2021.
Effective Dates
- October 18: FTC - Duties of Creditors Regarding Risk-Based Pricing Rule
- October 18: FTC - Duties of Users of Consumer Reports Regarding Address Discrepancies
- October 18: FTC - Duties of Furnishers of Information to Consumer Reporting Agencies Rule
- October 18: FTC - Affiliate Marketing Rule
- October 26: FINRA - TBA Margin Requirements
- October 26: FINRA - Proposed Rule Change To Establish an Administration and Delivery Fee for the Municipal Advisor Principal Examination
Comment Deadlines
- October 18: FRB, FDIC and OCC - Proposed Interagency Guidance on Third-Party Relationships: Risk Management
- October 25: FinCEN - FinCEN Seeks Comment on Regulations to Implement BSA Provisions on Antiquities Trading
- October 27: FINRA - Proposed Rule Change To Amend FINRA Rule 2231 (Customer Account Statements)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.