Cadwalader's Mike Mascia connects with Richard Wheelahan, founding principal of fund finance debt advisory firm Fund Finance Partners, in this week's podcast edition of Fund Finance Friday: Industry Conversations. In the podcast, Rich covers what his fund sponsor clients are seeing in the market, where the current demand for fund finance is the highest and what it is like being a principal in a start-up during challenging times.

