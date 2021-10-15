United States:
Addressing Market Stresses, With Fund Finance Partners' Richard Wheelahan
15 October 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
Cadwalader's Mike Mascia connects with Richard Wheelahan,
founding principal of fund finance debt advisory firm Fund Finance
Partners, in this week's podcast edition of Fund
Finance Friday: Industry Conversations. In the podcast, Rich
covers what his fund sponsor clients are seeing in the market,
where the current demand for fund finance is the highest and what
it is like being a principal in a start-up during challenging
times.
