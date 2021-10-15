ARTICLE

Sarah Elliott of National Australia Bank connects with Cadwalader's Mike Mascia in this week's podcast edition of Fund Finance Friday: Industry Conversations. In the podcast, Sarah gives an update of what National Australia Bank is seeing in the fund finance markets. She also discusses her recent LinkedIn post on the human tragedy surrounding us all from the COVID-19 virus along with the great hope, resilience and leadership she sees emerging from the difficult circumstances.

