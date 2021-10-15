United States:
Hope, Resilience And Leadership, With National Australia Bank's Sarah Elliott
15 October 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
Sarah Elliott of National Australia Bank connects with
Cadwalader's Mike Mascia in this week's podcast edition of
Fund Finance Friday: Industry Conversations. In the podcast, Sarah
gives an update of what National Australia Bank is seeing in the
fund finance markets. She also discusses her recent LinkedIn
post on the human tragedy surrounding us all from the COVID-19
virus along with the great hope, resilience and leadership she sees
emerging from the difficult circumstances.
