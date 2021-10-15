ARTICLE

Dave Philipp of Crestline Investors and Scott Aleali of First Republic Bank connect with Cadwalader's Mike Mascia in this week's podcast edition of Fund Finance Friday: Industry Conversations. In the podcast, Dave covers the breadth of the NAV-lending market, including detail about transaction structures and attachment points, addressing revised marks in an existing portfolio, the uptick in borrower inquiries post-COVID and forecasts for how the NAV and pref equity markets may expand and evolve in the medium and longer-term. Scott gives a credit performance update on the capital call space, discusses the evolving uses of capital call lending in the new environment and provides a host of insightful predictions for how both the fund finance market and the macro landscapes are likely to play thru during the summer and into the future.

