Jesse Hurley, Head of Global Fund Banking at Silicon Valley Bank, connected with Cadwalader's Mike Mascia in this week's podcast edition of Fund Finance Friday: Industry Conversations. In the podcast, Jesse covers what Silicon Valley Bank is seeing in their fund finance portfolio, including investor capital call funding performance, facility utilization and pipeline opportunities. He also discusses the growth of the SVB Fund Banking team and their many new hires, predictions for the venture capital and angel investment space for the remainder of 2020 and the corresponding impact on the innovation economy.

