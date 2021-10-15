United States:
Entering Month Three Of The Disruption, With Jan Sysel And Adam Summers
15 October 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
Jan Sysel and Adam Summers, Partners at Fried Frank, join
Cadwalader's Mike Mascia in this week's podcast edition
of Fund Finance Friday: Industry Conversations. Jan
and Adam cover what Fried Frank is seeing in fund formation and
fund finance as the market stabilizes into month three of the
disruption. They cover the current fundraising market, the pipeline
for subscription facilities, and give forecasts around the impact
on NAV facilities of mark write downs when 2nd quarter financials
become available. Adam also provides an update on the leverage
finance markets.
