ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

Jan Sysel and Adam Summers, Partners at Fried Frank, join Cadwalader's Mike Mascia in this week's podcast edition of Fund Finance Friday: Industry Conversations. Jan and Adam cover what Fried Frank is seeing in fund formation and fund finance as the market stabilizes into month three of the disruption. They cover the current fundraising market, the pipeline for subscription facilities, and give forecasts around the impact on NAV facilities of mark write downs when 2nd quarter financials become available. Adam also provides an update on the leverage finance markets.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.