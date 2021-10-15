ARTICLE

Melanie Herald, Managing Director, Head of Alternative Lending at State Street, joins Cadwalader's Mike Mascia in this week's podcast edition of Fund Finance Friday: Industry Conversations. Melanie discusses her role at State Street and her team's market focus in fund finance. She also discusses the impact of COVID-19 on her team's business, as well as that of the bank's clients, and forecasts how the market is likely to evolve as a result of the disruption.

