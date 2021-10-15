United States:
Market Trends, With State Street's Melanie Herald (Podcast)
15 October 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
Melanie Herald, Managing Director, Head of Alternative Lending
at State Street, joins Cadwalader's Mike Mascia in this
week's podcast edition of Fund Finance Friday:
Industry Conversations. Melanie discusses her role at State
Street and her team's market focus in fund finance. She also
discusses the impact of COVID-19 on her team's business, as
well as that of the bank's clients, and forecasts how the
market is likely to evolve as a result of the disruption.
