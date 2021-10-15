ARTICLE

In today's FFF: Industry Conversations, we added video and connected with a host of fund finance market participants. Nick Mitra of Natixis joins to give a market update, Tina Meigh of the Maples Group provides an update on the Fund Finance Association, Rory Smith of Brickfield Recruiting provides an update on the hiring market, and Jeff Nagle of Cadwalader summarizes the best practices for LIBOR transition proposed by the ARRC last week. In addition, we feature a short but important discussion with Leslie Gordon, President & CEO of Food Bank For New York City, on the growing hunger challenges presented by COVID-19. Cadwalader's Mike Mascia hosts and also provides some data from our practice for 2020-to-date to try and forecast transaction volumes for the summer.

