ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

In remarks at Practising Law Institute's 2021 SEC Speaks program, Mr. Gensler highlighted the following:

SEC Chair Gary Gensler raised regulatory concerns about "the uses of digital analytics in finance."

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from United States

ESG: Regulatory Reform On The Horizon? Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP With ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) funds on a dramatic incline, an incline expected to continue going forward, it seems inevitable that regulatory reform is on the horizon.

SEC Chair Highlights Asset Management Regulatory Developments Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP SEC Chair Gary Gensler outlined regulatory developments in the "asset management space."

NFTs - Collectibles Or Not? Withers LLP The world has been overtaken by non-fungible tokens or NFTs, particularly in the art and music worlds. Collectors throughout the US are grappling with the US tax treatment of gains from the sales of NFTs.

LIBOR Transition: The First Syndicated SOFR Loan Is Here! Duane Morris LLP Ford Motor Co. announced in June their intention to refinance $15.4 billion in syndicated facilities — and at least some of them on SOFR.

FCA Consults On Synthetic LIBOR, Use Of LIBOR Post-2022 Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP In an effort to "ensure an orderly wind-down," the UK Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") will require the publication of certain "synthetic" LIBOR rates for JPY and GBP.