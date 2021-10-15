Looking Ahead: Top Litigation And Regulatory Risks For Fund Managers Right Now (Webinar)

ARTICLE

The regulatory and litigation risks for private funds are greater than at any time since the financial crisis in 2008. From the continued proliferation of digital assets and cryptocurrencies, to the unprecedented activity in SPACs (many of which are merging with PE-backed portfolio companies), to the increased focus on ESG under the Biden Administration, new developments will continue to present an enormous challenge for the private fund industry.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Proskauer hosted a webinar that looked ahead to the top three regulatory and litigation risks for private funds for the coming year, and offered ways to assess your own risks and steps to take to mitigate your risk profile.

Topics addressed:

SPACs Diligence and conflicts disclosures Novel regulations, novel forms and novel risks

ESG EU and US regulatory motivations and developments Takeaways from recent SEC exams and investigations relating to greenwashing

Digital Assets / Cryptocurrency / Decentralized Finance Regulatory approach: shoot first, and regulate later? Risk management for investors



