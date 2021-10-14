Shearman & Sterling partners Maura O'Sullivan and Michael Steinberg (both New York-Finance) conducted a CLE course for Strafford titled, "Structuring Covenants in Leveraged Financing and High-Yield Bonds," which examined the current market terms and conditions for leveraged loans and high-yield bonds and characteristics common to each type of financing. The panel discussed various covenants, including builder baskets, debt provisions, equity cures and other key issues.

