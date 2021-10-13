ARTICLE

Future Gazing with Avardi Partners' Sarah Lobbardi self

In this week's Fund Finance Friday: Industry Conversations, Jeremy Cross is joined by the Founder of Avardi Partners, Sarah Lobbardi. Sarah gives us an insight into the founding of and philosophy behind Avardi Partners as well as her insights on the current and future direction of the Fund Finance market.

