FINRA proposed extending the pilot period under FINRA Rule 6121.02 ("Market-Wide Circuit Breakers in NMS Stocks") from October 18, 2021, to March 18, 2022. FINRA filed the proposal for immediate effectiveness. This is the fourth such extension (see previous coverage).

Primary Sources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.