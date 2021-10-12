ARTICLE

United States: Oct 8: Where Did It Go?

FINRA proposes order routing disclosures for OTC equity securities. ARRC summarizes its fallback recommendations to date. Broker-dealer settles FINRA charges for Reg SHO miscalculations. SEC postpones decision on CAT revised funding model. DOJ establishes national cryptocurrency enforcement team. FINRA foundation finds persistent disparities in investment account ownership. Effective date set for MSRB amendments to annual customer notification requirements.

