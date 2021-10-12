United States:
Oct 8: Where Did It Go?
12 October 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
Oct 8:
Where Did It Go?
FINRA proposes order routing disclosures for OTC equity
securities. ARRC summarizes its fallback recommendations to date.
Broker-dealer settles FINRA charges for Reg SHO miscalculations.
SEC postpones decision on CAT revised funding model. DOJ
establishes national cryptocurrency enforcement team. FINRA
foundation finds persistent disparities in investment account
ownership. Effective date set for MSRB amendments to annual
customer notification requirements.
