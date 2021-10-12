ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

U.S. House Financial Services Committee considers legislation on SEC oversight. FRB Vice Chair warns of "intensified" regulatory focus on institutional LIBOR planning. Financial trade associations urge Senate leaders to exclude MODA from any budget reconciliation process. SEC approves MSRB amendments to annual customer notification requirements. NASAA seeks comment on proposed model rule addressing unpaid arbitration awards and fines. Broker-dealer settles FINRA charges for municipal security short position supervisory failures. IOSCO launches fifth annual world investor week. FinCEN provides relief to FBAR filers affected by natural disasters. Comment deadline set for FINRA-proposed fee for new municipal advisor principal exam.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.