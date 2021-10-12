ARTICLE

In this episode of Fund Finance Friday: Industry Conversations, Cadwalader partner Samantha Hutchinson is joined by Khizer Ahmed, Founder and Managing Member at Hedgewood Capital Partners, LLC, to discuss lender appetite over the course of the pandemic, the role of a fund finance advisor in the current market and more.

