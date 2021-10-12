ARTICLE

In this episode of Fund Finance Friday: Industry Conversations, Bank of Ireland's Nicholas Armstrong joins Cadwalader partner Jeremy Cross to discuss fund finance at BoI, as well as current market developments and predictions for the rest of 2021.

