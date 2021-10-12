ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

In this week's FFF: Industry Conversations, Mike Mascia sits down with Cadwalader partner Jed Miller to discuss capital relief trades (CRTs) for banks in the context of subscription facilities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.