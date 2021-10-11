ARTICLE

Cadwalader partner Jeff Nagle joins special counsel Leah Edelboim to discuss the latest in the LIBOR transition in another installment of FFF: Industry Conversations. Jeff is a leading authority on LIBOR reform and emerging benchmark regulation. He serves as counsel to the Federal Reserve's Alternative Reference Rates Committee (ARRC) and is working to guide the post-LIBOR financial world in best practices for the transition. He is also counsel to the Loan Syndications and Trading Association (LSTA) with respect to the transition. In this conversation, Jeff gives us insight into where we are in the benchmark transition and what it means for fund finance documents. It has been expected that ARRC would imminently recommend Term SOFR, and Leah and Jeff discuss the pending impact of that recommendation, which was announced yesterday, just after we taped this discussion.

