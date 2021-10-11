United States:
‘Greeniums,' ‘Griscounts' And Other ESG Trends In The CMBS Market
11 October 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this first installment of the Finance Forum Focus Series,
Cadwalader special counsel Michael Ruder is joined by Alan Todd,
Head of CMBS Strategy at BofA Securities. Michael and Alan discuss
Environmental, Social and Governance factors as they relate to
securitized products, with a focus on U.S. CMBS.
Key discussion points include:
- How big is the market for green CMBS?
- What might be the next innovative green or ESG deal structures
to emerge in private label CMBS?
- ESG considerations for investors.
- The challenges of private-label green conduits.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from United States
ESG: Regulatory Reform On The Horizon?
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
With ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) funds on a dramatic incline, an incline expected to continue going forward, it seems inevitable that regulatory reform is on the horizon.
NFTs - Collectibles Or Not?
Withers LLP
The world has been overtaken by non-fungible tokens or NFTs, particularly in the art and music worlds. Collectors throughout the US are grappling with the US tax treatment of gains from the sales of NFTs.