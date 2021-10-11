ARTICLE

In this first installment of the Finance Forum Focus Series, Cadwalader special counsel Michael Ruder is joined by Alan Todd, Head of CMBS Strategy at BofA Securities. Michael and Alan discuss Environmental, Social and Governance factors as they relate to securitized products, with a focus on U.S. CMBS.

Key discussion points include:

How big is the market for green CMBS?

What might be the next innovative green or ESG deal structures to emerge in private label CMBS?

ESG considerations for investors.

The challenges of private-label green conduits.

