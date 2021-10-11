ARTICLE

IMF Senior Executives Warn of Financial Stability Risks Posed by "Crypto Boom." SEC Chair Gensler Directs Staff to Study Complex ETP Risk. MSRB Requests Comment on Draft Compliance Resources for Supervisors. FINRA Proposes to Further Extend Pilot Program on Clearly Erroneous Transactions. SEC Grants Exemption to ETF from Tender Offer Rules. SEC Instructs SBS Entities on Document Submissions under Financial Responsibility Rules. DCO Settles CFTC Charges for Customer Protection Violations. Broker-Dealer Settles NYSE Arca Charges for Mishandling Execution of Tied Hedge Order. Comment Deadline Set for FINRA-Proposed Amendments to Rule on Customer Account Statements. Cadwalader's Finance Forum Focus Series: 'Greeniums,' 'Griscounts' and Other ESG Trends in the CMBS Market.

