United States:
Comment Deadline Set For FINRA-Proposed Fee For New Municipal Advisor Principal Exam
11 October 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
A FINRA proposal to establish fees for the new Municipal Advisor
Principal Examination (a/k/a the Series 54 exam) was
published in the Federal Register. Comments on the proposal
must be received by October 26, 2021.
As
previously covered, under the proposed amendment to Section 4(c) of
Schedule A to FINRA By-Laws of the Corporation ("Fees"),
FINRA would establish a $115 fee to account for examination,
administration and delivery expenses.
