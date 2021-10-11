ARTICLE

A FINRA proposal to establish fees for the new Municipal Advisor Principal Examination (a/k/a the Series 54 exam) was published in the Federal Register. Comments on the proposal must be received by October 26, 2021.

As previously covered, under the proposed amendment to Section 4(c) of Schedule A to FINRA By-Laws of the Corporation ("Fees"), FINRA would establish a $115 fee to account for examination, administration and delivery expenses.

