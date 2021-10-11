FinCEN extended the Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts ("FBARs") reporting deadline for filers affected by certain severe weather events. The relief was extended from October 15, 2021, to December 31, 2021, for filers who have been affected by Hurricane Ida, the California Wildfires, Tennessee Severe Storm and Flooding, Michigan Severe Storms, Flooding and Tornadoes, and Tropical Storm Fred.

In its Notice, FinCEN stated that the relief is available to any resident or household that resides or has a business in a locality designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (or "FEMA") as qualifying. FinCEN encouraged FBAR filers who may be impacted by the natural disasters, but who live outside of the impacted areas, to contact the FinCEN Regulatory Support Section.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.