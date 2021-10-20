United States:
FINRA Proposes To Further Extend Pilot Program On Clearly Erroneous Transactions
20 October 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
FINRA proposed extending a pilot program that
governs the review of "clearly erroneous transactions" in
exchange-listed securities under FINRA Rule 11892. The pilot has been extended
several times. The extension moves the expiration date from October
20, 2021, to April 20, 2022.
Comments on the extension must be submitted within 21 days of
the proposal's publication in the Federal Register.
