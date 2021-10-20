FINRA proposed extending a pilot program that governs the review of "clearly erroneous transactions" in exchange-listed securities under FINRA Rule 11892. The pilot has been extended several times. The extension moves the expiration date from October 20, 2021, to April 20, 2022.

Comments on the extension must be submitted within 21 days of the proposal's publication in the Federal Register.

