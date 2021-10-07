The Cabinet Regulatory Tracker is a list of effective dates, comment deadlines and compliance dates. Click on the links below to view deadlines from October 1 to October 15.
Effective Dates
- October 1: FINRA - New Requirements for Inter-Dealer Quotation Systems, Shuts Down OTC Bulletin Board Service
- October 1: SEC - Registration Fee Rate for Fiscal Year 2022
- October 6: NFA - Swap Dealer Capital Requirements
- October 6: NFA - Late Fee Amendment and Interpretive Notice on Certain IM Model-Related Filings
- October 13: FTC - Prescreen Opt-Out Notice Rule
Comment Deadlines
- October 4: FDIC - Simplification of Deposit Insurance Rules
- October 5: FINRA - Proposed Rule Change To Extend the Implementation Date of Certain Amendments to FINRA Rule 4210 Approved Pursuant to SR-FINRA-2015-036
- October 7: MSRB - Proposed Extension for Municipal Advisor Principal Qualification Examination
- October 12: FINRA - Proposed Extension of Remote Inspection Relief
- October 13: FINRA - Order Instituting Proceedings To Determine Whether To Approve or Disapprove the Proposed Rule Change To Amend Rule 2165 (Financial Exploitation of Specified Adults)
- October 15: NCUA - Capital Adequacy: The Complex Credit Union Leverage Ratio; Risk-Based Capital
Compliance Date
