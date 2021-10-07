At its September 2021 meeting, the FINRA Board of Governors approved a fee proposal "for individuals who choose to complete continuing education to remain qualified for up to five years following the termination of the individual's registration." The annual fee would be $100 and requires SEC approval before it becomes effective.

Note: the SEC recently approved a FINRA proposal to "allow individuals who terminate their registrations to reregister after an extended period without retaking the required qualification examinations if they maintain their CE requirements during this period."