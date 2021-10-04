The SEC named Erik Gerding as new Division of Corporation Finance Deputy Director of Legal and Regulatory Policy. Mr. Gerding will assume the role on October 4, 2021.

Mr. Gerding most recently served as a Professor of Law and a Wolf-Nichol Fellow at the University of Colorado Law School, specializing in corporate and securities law and financial regulation.

