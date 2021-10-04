In a white paper, FIA outlined principles to guide the regulation of derivatives market cross-border activity. FIA characterized its report as a response to the threat of market fragmentation as a result of "more insulated, national approaches [to regulation] that favor direct oversight of both domestic and foreign entities."

FIA highlighted recent developments that prompted such reconsideration, including:

the London financial center's dissociation with the EU;

supervisory concerns with respect to OTC markets and clearinghouses;

China's expanded engagement with global financial markets; and

plans to establish digital asset regulatory structures.

FIA underscored the importance of international regulatory cooperation. The organization noted a consensus favoring reliance on deference to home country regulation, and asked that regulators consider a number of factors, including:

determining whether the activity necessitates local regulation;

the ability to employ international standards as benchmarks;

if the outcome of a regulation is substantively comparable to results within the regulated entity's home jurisdiction;

establishing communication between the domestic regulator and relevant foreign regulator; and

putting in place mechanisms for regulatory collaboration and cooperation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.