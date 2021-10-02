Here is a rundown of some of Cadwalader's recent work on behalf of our clients.

Recent transactions include:

Represented Bank of America, N.A. as lender in a $353 million mortgage loan to refinance One North Wacker Drive, a Class A trophy building in the Central Business District of Chicago.

Represented the lender in a $259 million CMBS financing in connection with the acquisition of a newly constructed large multifamily property in the Miami metropolitan area.

Represented the co-lenders in a $450 million refinancing of the Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa in Honolulu, Hawaii for Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., which acquired the leasehold interests in the 1,230-key, full-service resort from The Blackstone Group L.P.

Represented the lenders in a $685 million single-asset, single-borrower (SASB) securitized mortgage loan to refinance existing debt secured by a portfolio of 106 economy and extended-stay hotels that operate under the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands.

Represented the lenders in a $3.15 billion CMBS financing in connection with the acquisition of two resorts in Las Vegas, Nevada.

