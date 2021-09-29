FINRA proposed establishing new fees for the new Municipal Advisor Principal Examination (a/k/a the Series 54 exam). Under the proposed amendment to Section 4(c) of Schedule A to its By-Laws, FINRA would establish a $115 fee to account for examination administration and delivery expenses.
Comments on the proposal must be submitted within 21 days of its publication in the Federal Register.
Primary Sources
- SR-FINRA-2021-025: Proposed Rule Change to Amend Section 4(c) of Schedule A to the FINRA By-Laws to Establish an Administration and Delivery Fee for the Municipal Advisor Principal Examination (Series 54 Examination)
