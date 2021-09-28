United States:
Kamaraju Discusses Magnitsky Act And Its Sanctions Implications On IIB Podcast
28 September 2021
Pryor Cashman LLP
The Institute of International Bankers' Bank Talk
podcast welcomed Partner Sid Kamaraju to its program to discuss the
Global Magnitsky Act and its ramifications for foreign financial
institutions.
Sid joined a conversation with the IIB's Director of
Strategic Communications, Meghan Milloy, Lisa Prager, General
Counsel and Executive Vice-President at Agricultural Bank of China,
and Josh Shrager, Senior Vice President at Kharon. They discuss
Magnitsky Act sanctions, complications for foreign banks, and
solutions thereof.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
