Kamaraju Joins IIB Bank Talk Podcast To Discuss The Impact Of Magnitsky Act Sanctions On Banking
28 September 2021
Pryor Cashman LLP
The Institute of International Bankers' Bank Talk podcast
welcomed Partner Sid Kamaraju to its program to discuss the
nuances and ramifications caused by Magnitsky Act sanctions. Sid
joined a conversation with the IIB's Director of Strategic
Communications, Meghan Milloy, Lisa Prager, General Counsel
and Executive Vice-President at Agricultural Bank of China, and
Josh Shrager, Senior Vice President at Kharon. They discuss
Magnitsky Act sanctions, complications for foreign banks, and
solutions thereof.
Listen in below:
