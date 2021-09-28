The Institute of International Bankers' Bank Talk podcast welcomed Partner Sid Kamaraju to its program to discuss the nuances and ramifications caused by Magnitsky Act sanctions. Sid joined a conversation with the IIB's Director of Strategic Communications, Meghan Milloy, Lisa Prager, General Counsel and Executive Vice-President at Agricultural Bank of China, and Josh Shrager, Senior Vice President at Kharon. They discuss Magnitsky Act sanctions, complications for foreign banks, and solutions thereof.

Listen in below:

