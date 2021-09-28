The House Committee on Financial Services Subcommittee on National Security, International Development and Monetary Policy considered testimony on lessons learned from emergency lending facilities set up by the Federal Reserve Board ("FRB") during the pandemic. In a memorandum, majority staff explained that the establishment of emergency lending facilities by the FRB - such as the Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility, the Municipal Liquidity Facility ("MLF") and the Main Street Lending program - improved conditions in credit markets. Staff noted, however, that the facilities tended to support larger corporations over small businesses, were too restrictive with respect to funds for states and cities, and imposed difficult eligibility criteria and loan terms.

The Subcommittee heard testimony from: