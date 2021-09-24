Join our panel of Shearman & Sterling partners as they discuss large cap and direct lender perspectives from the unique position of having both borrower and lender side capabilities, hosted by Refinitiv LPC. Presented by moderator Tomasz Kulawik (Washington, DC-Finance) and panelists Heather Waters Borthwick and Gus Atiyah (both New York-Finance).

Topics discussed include:

State of the market

Convergence of terms in the syndicated loan market vs. the direct lending market

