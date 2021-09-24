A FINRA proposal to extend temporary relief allowing for remote inspections was published in the Federal Register. The proposal would extend the relief through calendar year 2022.

As previously covered, the proposal would (i) expand the scope of temporary Supplementary Material .17 ("Temporary Relief to Allow Remote Inspections for Calendar Year 2020 and Calendar Year 2021") under FINRA Rule 3110 ("Supervision") and (ii) cover on-site inspection obligations through June 30, 2022, as a result of continuing COVID-19 pandemic-related operational challenges.

Comments on the proposed extension must be submitted by October 12, 2021.

