In this episode of Let's Talk Lending, Houston Partners and Co-Chairs of the ESG Advisory Team, Eric Johnson and Mike Blankenship discuss ESG and the exploding area of sustainable finance, specifically focusing on climate and environmental related opportunities. Winston's ESG Advisory Team works hand in hand with our finance practice group on sustainable lending transactions.

View the global Finance team here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.