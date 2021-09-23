United States:
LIBOR Transition: The First Syndicated SOFR Loan Is Here!
23 September 2021
Duane Morris LLP
Ford Motor Co. announced in June their intention to refinance
$15.4 billion in syndicated facilities - and at least some of them
on SOFR. With all eyes on what would be the first syndicated U.S.
corporate loan tied to regulators' preferred LIBOR replacement,
Ford formally launched the deal this month. Bloomberg reported that there are three
revolver tranches that Ford is refinancing (with JPMorgan Chase
& Co. leading the loan process): a $3.35 billion three-year
portion, a $2 billion three-year tranche and a $10.05 billion
five-year portion. Ford's loan is using Simple SOFR, and not
Term SOFR endorsed by the ARRC earlier this summer.
This first syndicated loan originated on SOFR has marked a
milestone in the transition away from LIBOR. And as the transition
gains steam, more SOFR loans are expected to come in the last
quarter of the year.
Duane Morris' LIBOR Transition Team: Roger S. Chari, Chair, Joel N. Ephross, Amelia (Amy) H. Huskins, and Phuong (Michelle) Ngo.
