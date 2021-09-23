United States:
Effective Date Set For NFA Amendments To Filing Requirements For SDs Using Capital Models
23 September 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
Amendments to filing requirements in new Section 18 of
its Financial Requirements related to filings
by swap dealers using models to compute net capital under
CFTC Rule 23.105(k) will go into effect on October 6, 2021. The
effective date coincides with the effective date for new Section 18
of NFA's Financial Requirements.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
