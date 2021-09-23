Amendments to filing requirements in new Section 18 of its Financial Requirements related to filings by swap dealers using models to compute net capital under CFTC Rule 23.105(k) will go into effect on October 6, 2021. The effective date coincides with the effective date for new Section 18 of NFA's Financial Requirements.

