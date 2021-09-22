United States:
FINRA Urges Members To Prepare For OTCBB Cessation
22 September 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
In a technical notice, FINRA urged members and vendors to prepare for
the upcoming closure of the OTC Bulletin Board ("OTCBB")
– the FINRA-operated inter-dealer quotation system –
and the deletion of related rules. FINRA clarified that while the
retirement date remains unestablished, it might be set for as early
as the fourth quarter of 2021.
FINRA recommended that members promptly assess any OTCBB-related
connections, including use of the Bulletin Board Dissemination
Service data feed.
Primary Sources
- FINRA Technical Notice: Upcoming Retirement of the
OTC Bulletin Board (OTCBB)
