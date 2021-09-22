In a technical notice, FINRA urged members and vendors to prepare for the upcoming closure of the OTC Bulletin Board ("OTCBB") – the FINRA-operated inter-dealer quotation system – and the deletion of related rules. FINRA clarified that while the retirement date remains unestablished, it might be set for as early as the fourth quarter of 2021.

FINRA recommended that members promptly assess any OTCBB-related connections, including use of the Bulletin Board Dissemination Service data feed.

Primary Sources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.