United States:
FDIC Sets Up New Mission-Driven Bank Fund
21 September 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
The FDIC launched a new Mission-Driven Bank Fund that will
support insured Minority Depository Institutions ("MDIs")
and Community Development Financial Institutions
("CDFIs") by directing private capital investment into
them to, in turn, allow them to further benefit the minority, lower
income and rural communities they serve.
The FDIC stated that the aim of the fund is to enable MDIs and
CDFIs to "build size, scale, and capacity" so that they
can offer affordable financial products, encourage economic and
community development, and build prosperity. The FDIC will retain
an advisory role to support the fund's mission focus, but will
not contribute capital to, manage, or be involved in investment
decisions of, the fund.
Commentary
The FDIC's efforts to facilitate the creation of the
Mission-Driven Bank Fund is the latest effort by the bank
regulators to increase outreach to underserved communities. In
2020, the OCC partnered with a number of national banks in its
Project REACh (REACh stands for Roundtable for Economic Access and
Change). As Chair Jelena McWilliams noted in interviews about the
fund's launch, she envisions this fund as similar
to SharkTank for MDIs and CDFIs, where investors
can provide capital and technical assistance. The FDIC hopes to
start accepting pitches from the estimated 280 eligible
institutions beginning in 2022.
Primary Sources
- FDIC Press Release: FDIC Launches Mission-Driven
Bank Fund
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
