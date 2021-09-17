A FINRA proposal to delay the implementation of amendments imposing margin requirements on "Covered Agency Transactions" under FINRA Rule 4210 was published in the Federal Register. As previously covered, the FINRA proposal delays the implementation date from October 26, 2021, to January 26, 2022. Comments on the proposed delay may be submitted until October 5, 2021.
Primary Sources
- Federal Register: Proposed Rule Change to Extend the Implementation Date of Certain Amendments to FINRA Rule 4210 Approved Pursuant to SR-FINRA-2015-036
