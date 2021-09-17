A FINRA proposal to delay the implementation of amendments imposing margin requirements on "Covered Agency Transactions" under FINRA Rule 4210 was published in the Federal Register. As previously covered, the FINRA proposal delays the implementation date from October 26, 2021, to January 26, 2022. Comments on the proposed delay may be submitted until October 5, 2021.

